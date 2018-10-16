Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Laugh Off Prankster During Royal Tour

Phil Noble/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laughed off a radio prankster in Australia on Tuesday.
While greeting the crowd in Sydney, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just announced they're expecting their first child, encountered Pete Deppeler, aka Intern Pete from the Kyle & Jackie O show. Harry and Meghan are currently on their first royal tour as a married couple, but during Harry's last trip to Australia, he came in contact with Pete, who told the royal that the "floor is lava." While the encounter was seemingly very memorable for Pete, it appears that Harry doesn't quite remember their previous meeting.
"Harry! It's me! Intern Pete, I talk to you every year! Kyle and Jackie O wanted to be first to say congratulations on becoming a father," Pete can be heard saying in a video posted to social media by the radio show.
"Very nice to meet you, thank you very much," Harry kindly laughed.
"Oh we've met a few times, remember me?" Pete attempted to explain to Harry as the royal continued on his way.
In another video clip, Pete can be seen meeting Meghan, who is greeting the crowd alongside Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales, who is very aware of Pete's pranks. "Hi Meghan, I'm Pete, I'm one of Gladys' best friends," Pete told the Duchess of Sussex.
"He's a radio personality," Gladys informed a laughing Meghan.
"Kyle and Jackie O, they want to be the first to congratulate you on being a mother," Pete told the Duchess of Sussex, who politely replied, "That's very kind, thank you."
Harry and Meghan's pregnancy was announced on Monday following their arrival in Australia.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."