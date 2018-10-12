No matter how glamorous royal weddings may be, some things are bound to lighten things up.

Hours after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot inside St. George's Chapel, royal watchers are catching their breath and looking back on some of the best moments from the celebrations.

Yes, we loved the A-list guests including Demi Moore and Naomi Campbell. And you better believe we're still in awe of all the fashionable looks and hats from guests like Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton.

But through all the romance and tradition, there were a few innocent moments that had us laughing out loud throughout the day.

Take a look at some of the candid moments that will make you smile below.