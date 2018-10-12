Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Attend Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 2:51 AM

Demi Moore, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding has become a star-studded event!

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who will tie the knot with the Casamigos ambassador momentarily in front of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will be in the couple's wedding party. Among the celeb guests that have arrived at the wedding include Liv Tyler, Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and Robbie Williams.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also in attendance the ceremony, which is being held at the same location where they tied the knot just five months ago.

Take a look at the gallery above to see all of the celebrity arrivals at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding!

