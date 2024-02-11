The Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Drama of the Original Charmed: Feuds, Firings and Feminist Fury

Watch : Alyssa Milano Responds to Claim She Got Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Life on the set of the original Charmed? Anything but charming a lot of the time.

That didn't stop the CW from reintroducing three witchy sisters to a whole new generation with the 2018 reboot, updating the Power of Three by casting three Latina women, making one of the sisters a lesbian and clearly establishing that tearing down the patriarchy was just as important as vanquishing demons.

But once again, even the most out-there plot lines couldn't compare to the unscripted drama that purportedly haunted the stars behind the scenes when they were making the original series, which premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons.

Because as Holly Marie Combs put it in a Feb. 8 post, she's done being "the quiet one or the middle child," and thus is doubling down on the claim she made on former costar Shannen Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast that Alyssa Milano gave creators an it's-me-or-her-ultimatum that led to Doherty getting the boot after three seasons.