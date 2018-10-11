Claire Holt Is Pregnant After Suffering Tragic Miscarriage

Claire Holt could not be more happy to announce she is pregnant, following her miscarriage earlier this year.

The Originals star revealed the happy news on her Instagram in a heartfelt and emotional post. Alongside a photo of her and her husband, Andrew Joblon, as well as their dog, the star wrote, "My heart is bursting. I'm so happy to share with you that we are having a baby!"

She continued, "It still doesn't feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences."

In March, the actress detailed the "darkest moment" of her life: when she suffered a miscarriage. Despite the emotional toll it took on her, "it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today," she said in Thursday's post.