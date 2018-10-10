Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Ruled as Suicide

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 12:38 PM

Verne Troyer

Matt Carr/Getty Images

Verne Troyer's cause of death is ruled as suicide, E! News can confirm.

In a statement released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the actor's cause of death is listed as suicide by "alcohol intoxication." 

The actor, who was born with the condition achondroplasia dwarfism, was taken to the hospital on April 3, 2018 after paramedics were called to his home for reported alcohol intoxication. After he was hospitalized, TMZ reported Troyer was placed on a 5150 hold because authorities believed he was suicidal. 

At the time, Troyer's team released a statement asking fans to "keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers."

The statement continued, "He's getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world."

Unfortunately, the Austin Powers star passed away three weeks later at the age of 49. News of his death was reported on his Instagram, alongside a message commemorating his life.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday," the statement read.

His Austin Powers co-star, Mike Meyers, later spoke out about his friend's death. A friend of Meyers released a statement on his behalf on Twitter, which read: "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he's in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

