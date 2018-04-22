Verne Troyer Dead at Age 49

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 9:01 AM
UPDATE on Sunday, April 22: A rep for the the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has confirmed to E! News that Verne Troyer's death is under investigation and that an autopsy is pending.
____________________
The news was announced via the actor's social media on Saturday. Troyer is most famous for playing Dr. Evil's sidekick, Mini-Me in Austin Powers, Austin Powers 2: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Gold Member.
Along with a photo of the actor, who was born with the genetic disorder known as achondroplasia dwarfism, the statement on his official Instagram read, "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."
The actor had openly battled depression and alcoholism. On April 17, 2017, Troyer wrote an Instagram post addressing his alcoholism, "I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day."
The statement went on, "He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know."
The remarks also addressed the Surreal Life star's struggles with depression and alcoholism.
"Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," said the statement.
The statement continued, "During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies."
In early April, the actor was hospitalized following an incident at his home the night before, according to USA Today.
After the incident, a statement was written on his Instagram that said, "Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here."
At the time, TMZ reported that he had been placed on a 5150 (72-hour) hold after police got a report that the actor was drunk and suicidal.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
(Originally published on Saturday, April 21 at 1:19 p.m. PT)
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!