Here comes another royal bride!

On Friday, Princess Eugenie and her beau Jack Brooksbank had their own royal wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where Meghan Markleand Prince Harry wed in May.

Hours after the ceremony, Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, celebrated at an evening reception at Windsor Great Park's Royal Lodge, the official royal residence of the bride's father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Eugenie wore a long sleeve, blush silk Zac Posen gown with a built-in cape.

At a reception that followed her and Harry's royal wedding, Meghan wore a white, high-neck Stella McCartney silk crepe halter gown design. The Duchess of Sussex had worn a white Givenchy wedding gown for their ceremony.