Meghan Markle Perfects Duchess Style in Givenchy at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 2:42 AM

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle is stunning at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Givenchy.

It comes of no surprise that Prince Harry's wife would chose to wear the designer. For her own wedding, her beautiful bridal look came courtesy of British designer Claire Weight Keller on behalf the French luxury fashion house. And, her look made a impact on the world. 

Now that she's a royal and a VIP guest, she kept it safe in a navy blue ensemble from the designer, complete by a coat and matching fascinator. Then, she added navy blue pumps—a pair of shoes that she and Kate Middleton love—Pippa Small Jewelry and a blue clutch.

Overall, it's safe to say that the American-born royal's style is the perfect ensemble for a wedding guest—safe, stunning and designer.

Meghan Markle's Best Hats, Ranked!

This is the first wedding that the Duchess of Sussex has attended, although she did make an appearance at Pippa Middleton's wedding reception. At the event, she chose a sleeveless, navy blue dress—the same hue as her ensemble today—with an asymmetrical hem and button details that mimic that of a trench coat. Then, she added a white blazer, which she draped over her shoulders. 

