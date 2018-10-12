Kate Middleton Stuns in Alexander McQueen at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 2:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Kate Middleton is officially a master of royal wedding style.

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jake Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared wearing an all-fuchsia ensemble, including a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen—the same designer responsible for her looks at Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The dress caught eyes as she walked into the church with its vibrant hue. While it meets all of the style requirements of a royal, it's a standout look that demonstrates the designer's love for statement-making fashion.

She paired her epic style with velvet pumps, a matching clutch and a Philip Treacy fascinator with a veil. The veil sweeps just over her face, yet reveals her beauty—classic, barely-there makeup. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Her elegant style is a different take to the ensemble she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She opted for her cream Alexander McQueen coat dress—the same garment she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening, the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele in 2017 and Trooping the Colour celebration in 2016. For the Duchess of Sussex's ceremony, she paired her look with taupe Jimmy Choo pumps, a clutch and a matching fascinator. Her overall wedding look was stunning, which is most likely why the coat dress has been in rotation for events.

Prior to that, the duchess also wore Alexander McQueen, a British label, to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding. Walking into the venue with flower girl Princess Charlotte in hand, the mother of two donned a blush-toned, silky dress with subtle puff sleeves and a tailored waistline. She kept within royal style tradition, adding a fascinator and completed her look with Kiki McDonough jewelry, Gianvito Rossi suede nude pumps. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , Apple News , Style , Princess Eugenie , Weddings , Royals , Royal Wedding
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie Proudly Shows Her Scars in Her Royal Wedding Dress

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Ocean's 8, Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's Ocean's 8 Role Earned Her a 2018 PCAs Finalist Spot, But It's Not Her Only Impressive Film Role to Date

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey, Charlie Hunnam

A Tale of Two Christian Greys: Examining Charlie Hunnam and Jamie Dornan’s Careers 5 Years After the Infamous Casting Switch

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Calls Live Performance With Evan Ross a "Gamble" on ASHLEE+EVAN Season Finale

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.