Kate Middleton is officially a master of royal wedding style.

In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jake Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared wearing an all-fuchsia ensemble, including a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen—the same designer responsible for her looks at Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The dress caught eyes as she walked into the church with its vibrant hue. While it meets all of the style requirements of a royal, it's a standout look that demonstrates the designer's love for statement-making fashion.

She paired her epic style with velvet pumps, a matching clutch and a Philip Treacy fascinator with a veil. The veil sweeps just over her face, yet reveals her beauty—classic, barely-there makeup.