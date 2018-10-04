Kanye West Rants About Elon Musk During Surprise Art School Visit

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 4, 2018 8:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West, Elon Musk

Getty Images

O Kanye, my Kanye?

On Tuesday, Kanye Westpaid a surprise visit to Detroit's College of Creative Studies, an art school in Detroit, and visited an automotive design class. The rapper proceeded to jump on a desk and passionately talk about innovation and defend Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. A video of his rant, which was posted on Twitter, went viral.

"Elon Musk, I don't give a f–k who's over at his house, leave that man the f–k alone," the 41-year-old rapper told students.

Kanye's appearance comes days after the outspoken rapper made headlines over his controversial pro-President Donald Trump speech onstage at Saturday Night Live.

Read

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Controversial Political Comments

Kanye's rant also comes two months after rapper Azalea Banks slammed Musk online following what she said was a weekend visit to his Los Angeles mansion.

She claimed on Instagram Stories that his musician girlfriend Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) invited her to work on music there but that she allegedly spent the time waiting around while "Grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on Twitter while on acid," referencing a tweet he sent that read, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." Banks later apologized to Musk.

His tweet drew scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He later clarified in a blog post that his company would remain public. But last week, the regulator accused him of securities fraud and sought to remove him from his leadership role at Tesla, saying his post was "false and misleading." Days ago, they reached a settlement, under which he and his company will each pay the SEC $20 million, while he will step down as chairman of Tesla but remain its CEO.

Musk is also a fan of Kanye, a Tesla owner. In 2015, the Tesla CEO wrote a flattering profile of the rapper for Time for its annual 100 most influential people list. In 2018, when asked during a Q&A session at South by Southwest who inspires him, he replied, "Well, Kanye West, obviously."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessie James Decker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Couples

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Surprise Students at LeBron James' School

KUWTK 1509

Kris Jenner Stuns Scott Disick With News of Her "Surprise" Facelift Plan for a Dear Friend

Alison Hammond

LOL! British Broadcaster Leaves Sailor Soaked After Pushing Him Into the Water

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born Review Roundup: Do Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Shine?

Fan Bingbing

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Reportedly Released From Detention

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.