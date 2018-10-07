The 2018 American Music Awards are just around the corner, and Taylor Swift has the chance to make history.

The "Delicate" singer is just three wins away from breaking Whitney Houston's record for most AMAs won by a female artist. The "I Will Always Love You" star earned 21 trophies during her lifetime. Swift currently has 19.

The "Gorgeous" musician is a contender in four categories: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (Reputation) and Tour of the Year (Reputation Stadium Tour). She'll have to win in at least three of the four categories to earn 22 awards and surpass Houston.

While this would certainly be a major milestone, Swift would still be a few wins away from the highest trophy count overall. Michael Jackson earned 24 AMAs during his lifetime—making him the most-awarded winner. However, she could tie with Alabama for second most AMA wins if she sweeps all four categories, bringing her grand total to 23.

Even if Swift doesn't break Houston's record, she'll still hold the title for most wins in the Artist of the Year category. The "Blank Space" singer has received the honor three times and could beat her own record if she takes home the trophy on Tuesday.

Of course, these wouldn't be Swift's only major milestones. Here's a look back at 10 of her record-breaking moments.