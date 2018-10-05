Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling once said, "Whether you come back by page or by the big screen, Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home." But perhaps it's time to amend that statement to include "by stage," as two of the film's stars had a magical reunion last night.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in eight films between 2001 and 2011, supported his former co-star Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway at the Studio 54 Theatre. Radcliffe is currently in previews for The Lifespan of a Fact with co-stars Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones, opening Oct. 18. As it's a limited engagement, the play will run for just 16 weeks, through Jan. 13, 2019. Posing for a picture with Radcliffe in his dressing room, Felton wrote, "Go see it. He's fantastic."

Felton is currently in New York City to promote YouTube's Origin at Comic-Con. The project reunites him with Natalia Tena, who played Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter film series. Perhaps they might go see Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child while they're in town?