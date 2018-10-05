After 55 years, it's about time.

This weekend, Doctor Who is finally about to debut its first female star. Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker will be the first woman to officially take over as the franchise's lead, following in the footsteps of Peter Capaldi, who left last year. It's a monumental moment for the series, which has been a pop culture mainstay now for five decades.

Before Whittaker, 12 (or 13, sort of) British white men have taken on the title role of the time-traveling alien who is thousands of years old, and who can technically, canonically regenerate into anyone or anything.

The first run of the series was from 1963 to 1989, always starring a man surrounded by mostly female companions. It was a kid's show, and the Doctor was a bit more like a goofy uncle or grandpa (literally in the first two seasons), taking his friends on space adventures and getting everyone into trouble. As the Doctor saved the world more and more and younger actors took over the role, the dynamic changed.