It's a new era for Doctor Who. Chris Chibnall of Broadchurch fame is the new executive producer and he's brought a new star with him: Jodie Whittaker. For the first time in Doctor Who's 50+ year history, the Doctor regenerated as a woman.

"It's exciting," Whittaker told E! News just before she made her Comic-Con debut. "It's amazing. The whole journey of the show has been reinvented every new Doctor. Although, this is obviously a different direction with me being a woman, it's not a different direction for the show at all. It's so much keeping in that world."

Doctor Who has a long history on TV, with recent versions of the Doctor being played by David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Chris Eccleston. Whittaker said she's excited about following in their footsteps and hopes she can fill them.