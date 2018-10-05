Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for tax evasion.

The reality star arrived to federal court in Newark, N.J. on Friday morning prepared to learn his fate. Before entering the courthouse, Sorrentino held the door for his fiancée Lauren Pesce as she got out of the car and then greeted his Jersey Shore castmates—Jenni "JWoww" FarleyRonnie Magro-Ortiz, DJ Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" PolizziDeena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick—who embraced the couple with hugs and kisses.

Donning a suit and tie, the reality star did not answer shouted questions as he made his way into court, but did smile when one reporter asked how he was doing. 

The Situation's brother Marc Sorrentino was sentenced first to 24 months in prison. Marc was also fined $7,500 and restitution to be determined at a later date. He will be under supervised release for one year following his sentence. Mike was then sentenced to less than a year in prison followed by two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service, a $10,000 fine and $123,000 in restitution, which has already been paid. 

"Michael accepts the Court's judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence," Mike's attorney Henry E. Klingeman said in a statement to E! News.  

"The law requires all Americans to pay our fair share of taxes," U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement. "These defendants deliberately flouted this requirement, acting as though fame and celebrity status placed them above the law. They are not. Tax fraud is as serious as any other form of theft from the government, and the sentences imposed today should make that abundantly clear."

Following the sentencing, neither the TV star nor his castmates Farley and Guadagnino, who were inside the hearing, made comments to the press. However, Mike put a peace sign up as he walked to an awaiting car. 

Klingeman told the press they are disappointed and had asked for and hoped for probation. The lawyer also said it will be 30 to 60 days before Mike has to surrender and they are not planning to appeal. 

Mike &amp;quot;The Situation&amp;quot; Sorrentino, Lauren Pesce

TheImageDirect.com

In January, the 36-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, while his brother Marc, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return.

Mike had originally faced a maximum sentence of five years in jail. Marc could have gotten a maximum of three.

U.S. prosecutors had accused the two of hiding millions of dollars Mike made while starring on Jersey Shore between 2010 and 2012. The Sorrentino brothers were last year indicted for tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records, which followed a 2014 indictment for other tax offenses, in which federal prosecutors accused them of failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in earnings.

In 2015, a former tax preparer for the Sorrentinos pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent tax returns for them.

The sentencing comes six months after Mike and Lauren announced their engagement. The two celebrated with family and friends, including Jersey Shore stars such as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, at an engagement party in New Jersey last week.

 

