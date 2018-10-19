Relive Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Epic Summer Travels Across Europe

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 3:00 AM

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Europe

Instagram

Summer loving, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were having a blast!

Based on the high volume of envy-inducing Instagram photos, it's safe to say these two had a summer worthy of some major FOMO. The family—including their 3-year-old son Silas Timberlake—sojourned across Europe for the singer's Man of the Woods tour. They made pit stops in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Italy and more.

Jealous yet? Just wait.

Along the way, both Biel and Timberlake posted photos on social media of their various activities, which included dining at the top-ranked restaurant in the world, Noma, visiting renowned art museums, eating pizza and showing some love for each other near famous landmarks. 

Photos

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

The Sinner star and the former *NSYNC front man tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2012 in front of family and friends at the Borgo Egnazia Hotel in Fasano, Italy.

Six years into their marriage, these two lovebirds are still going strong. Red carpet after red carpet and award show after award show, Biel and Timberlake prove that they take their work seriously but have fun with each other while they're at it. Talk about the definition of a Hollywood power couple.

Take a look back at their epic summer traveling through Europe and visiting more than a few top spots.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Europe

Instagram

vroom vroom

The former Mickey Mouse Club member struck a pose in front of a red retro convertible in Italy.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Europe

Instagram

ball is life

Timberlake won big at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Europe

Instagram

deuces

The singer kept cool and biked on in The Netherlands.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Europe

Instagram

it's all green to me

Biel and Timberlake dined at the renowned restaurant Noma in Copenhagen. It has been named the best restaurant in the world four times. "Bush... it's what's for dinner. At @nomacph at least... or actually a really delicious potato based soup hidden under the soil of the bush," Biel captioned this photo of them.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Europe

Instagram

ciao bella

The happy couple went for a spin in their red convertible. 

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Instagram

life imitates art

Silas imitated a street performer while attempting to strike the same pose.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Instagram

I spy

The Sinner star peered through a hole in a trunk while in a forest-looking area.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Instagram

Instagram

Jump!

Biel and Timberlake had a candid moment as the "Say Something" singer showed off how high he could jump.

Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

long hair, don't care

Biel and her 3-year-old son, Silas Timberlake, shared a kiss with their matching hairstyles in Paris.

Article continues below

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Wimbledon

James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

winning at wimbledon

The couple cheered on Serena Williams during Wimbledon in England.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Instagram

je t'aime

Biel and Timberlake showed some affection in the City of Love with the Eiffel Tower shimmering in the background.

Happy anniversary, Jessica and Justin!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

