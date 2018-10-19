Summer loving, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were having a blast!

Based on the high volume of envy-inducing Instagram photos, it's safe to say these two had a summer worthy of some major FOMO. The family—including their 3-year-old son Silas Timberlake—sojourned across Europe for the singer's Man of the Woods tour. They made pit stops in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, London, Italy and more.

Jealous yet? Just wait.

Along the way, both Biel and Timberlake posted photos on social media of their various activities, which included dining at the top-ranked restaurant in the world, Noma, visiting renowned art museums, eating pizza and showing some love for each other near famous landmarks.