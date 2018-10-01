Jessica Biel Leaves Flirty Message on Justin Timberlake's Instagram Photo

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Candids

Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel loves her husband and she isn't afraid to show it, especially on Instagram.

On Monday, Justin Timberlake uploaded a photo of himself staring intently at his computer screen as he sits on a large brown leather chair. He looks dressed and ready to go for the fall weather as he dons a knit beanie, long-sleeve shirt and slacks. The caption revealed that he's working on a book: "Doing work...on my book." He looks as if he's focusing on writing the next great American novel.

His ever-supportive wife approved of his writing and commended his work ethic in a rather cheeky Instagram comment. "My wordsmith at work," she wrote. "Always in awe of your big.... brain." She added an emoji of a face blowing a kiss.

The "Say Something" singer's upcoming book—also his first—is called Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me. According to his site, the book will "give readers a peek into Timberlake's creative process through an intimate collection of images from his personal archives that range from childhood to present day." It hits bookstores and the web on Oct. 30.

Read

Definitive Proof That Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Award Show Couple Goals

Timberlake and Biel's relationship continues to epitomize couple goals, both on and off the red carpet. While at the 2018 Emmys, the former *NSYNC member told E! News' Giuliana Rancic he would "do something obnoxious" if Biel won the Emmy for her role in The Sinner. She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The two of them and their son, Silas Timberlake, spent the summer jet-setting across Europe for Timberlake's Man of the Woods tour. They ventured to Paris, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, just to name a few.

In May, the 7th Heaven star spoke with E! News about how she and her husband keep that spark alive in their relationship, besides Instagram comments of course. "You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner. It has to be fun!" she said.

Biel offered some suggestions as to how to make that happen. She told E! News, "You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible."

Timberlake and Biel tend to share lovey photos of each other on Instagram and profess their affection for one another in their sweet snapshots. On Timberlake's birthday, she posted a picture of her in his arms and wrote, "I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl."

Biel and Timberlake are coming up on another important day together: their sixth wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia Hotel in Fasano, Italy.

Other than Timberlake (presumably) working on some finishing touches on his book, it's another big day for the singer. Lance Bass posted  the ultimate throwback photo on Instagram of his fellow band-mates and penned why Oct. 1 is such a significant day. "October 1, 1995. I met these a--holes. We took this picture a couple of weeks later. We had no idea what was about to happen to our lives. Happy @nsync day! And yes that is a very sassy pose I'm giving. #NSYNCDay"

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Jessica Biel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bella Thorne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

"Felicity" Turns 20--Secrets Behind Keri Russell Drama

Inside J.Lo's Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Is Engaged! All the Details on Her $750,000 Diamond Ring

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk's Wedding: Everything We Know

ESC: Beyonce

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.