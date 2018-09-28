A woman who has accused Thomas Ravenel of sexual assault says she is seeking justice not only for her but for victims everywhere.

Earlier this week, the 56-year-old former Bravo star, former treasurer of South Carolina and a former candidate for the U.S. Senate was arrested on charges of alleged assault and battery in the second degree over an alleged unwanted sexual encounter with the woman in 2015, when she worked as his daughter Kensie's nanny in Charleston, South Carolina. He was released from custody after a few hours. Ravenel has denied any wrongdoing.

"This is not just about me. I'm a selfless person. This is about a lot of different women in this maybe a start, If you can take down somebody who has this kind of notoriety and has fame, has fortune, maybe it'll give a little bit of faith to somebody else that there will be justice for them too," the former nanny, who was dubbed "Nanny Dawn" on Southern Charm, said on the Pink Shade With Erin Martin podcast on Thursday.