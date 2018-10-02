Hanging out, down the street...Mila Kunis is not doing the same old thing she did last week.

Instead, the actress is now a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, which technically she was last week since E! announced all of its finalists for the November show at that time, but now you can push Kunis towards the top of the pack with your votes, so that's new.

The 35-year-old actress is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for her role in The Spy Who Dumped Me, which has also made it to the final round of voting in the Comedy Movie of 2018 category.

While we are thrilled to see the Family Guy star make it into the top five celebs for this category, it's not exactly the actress's first comedy role that is worthy of being recognized by the people.

In fact, throughout her career, Kunis has starred on TV shows and in movies that are downright hilarious.