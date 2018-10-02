Lionsgate Entertainment
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 5:00 AM
Lionsgate Entertainment
Hanging out, down the street...Mila Kunis is not doing the same old thing she did last week.
Instead, the actress is now a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards finalist, which technically she was last week since E! announced all of its finalists for the November show at that time, but now you can push Kunis towards the top of the pack with your votes, so that's new.
The 35-year-old actress is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for her role in The Spy Who Dumped Me, which has also made it to the final round of voting in the Comedy Movie of 2018 category.
While we are thrilled to see the Family Guy star make it into the top five celebs for this category, it's not exactly the actress's first comedy role that is worthy of being recognized by the people.
In fact, throughout her career, Kunis has starred on TV shows and in movies that are downright hilarious.
Whether you've been a fan of the actress since her That '70s Show days, or fell in love with her as the rebellious bad mom Amy in the Bad Moms franchise, Kunis' comedic chops can't be denied. That being said she has also had major drama roles like Black Swan that have caught our attention in the past.
No matter what role made you a fan of the Ukraine-born star, it's clear that she nailed it as Audrey in The Spy Who Dumped Me and therefore if you want her to win her PCAs category you need to get voting now.
Even if you voted before it doesn't matter, because now that we're in the finalist round all of the categories have been reset back to zero. So, that means your vote is just as important as it was last time!
Voting for the 2018 People's Choice Awards finalists ends on Friday, Oct. 19.
FOX
In 1998, Mila Kunis landed her first big role (and breakout role) as Jackie Burkhart on That '70s Show. She was the annoying, yet lovable youngest member of Forman's basement crew, who dated Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Hyde (Danny Masterson) and eventually became one of the gang.
FOX
For 16 seasons, Kunis has voiced Meg Griffin (the only daughter in the Griffin family) as well as other characters on Family Guy. It might not look like her on screen, but her voice is totally recognizable!
Universal Pictures
After getting dumped by Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), Peter (Jason Segel) heads to Hawaii for a much-needed vacation. Little does he know, Sarah is also at that resort with her new boyfriend, which leads Peter to go a little crazy, flirt with the hotel's front desk girl named Rachel (Kunis) and kind of forget Sarah.
Article continues below
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Kunis shows off her dark side in 2010's Black Swan. In the Oscar-winning film she plays Lily, the promising new dancer who plays the Black Swan in Swan Lake. She has a twisted friendship with the veteran ballerina Nina (Natalie Portman) who has won the role of The Swan Queen and watches as Nina's life begins to unravel.
Screen Gems
When Jamie (Kunis) and Dylan (Justin Timberlake) decide to take their friendship to the next level, but not be a couple, they quickly realize that having sex with your friend is totally complicated.
STEVE SANDS/bauergriffinonline.com
The 35-year-old actress plays Natalie, the fiancée of Chris (Clive Owen) in Blood Ties. She must watch as her love faces off against his brother, a Brooklyn cop, during the 1970s when the police and organized crime groups are in a serious standoff.
Article continues below
Universal Pictures
John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) must decide between his best friend Ted—his teddy bear that came to life following a childhood wish—and his girlfriend Lori (Kunis) in this comedy.
Warner Bros.
In 2015, the Ukraine-born actress crossed into the sci-fi world with Jupiter Ascending. She played Jupiter Jones, a woman who has just discovered her destiny as an heiress of intergalactic nobility and therefore must fight to protect the inhabitants of Earth from an ancient destructive force.
STX Productions
Three overworked moms decide they're not going to take it anymore in Bad Moms. Kunis (as Amy) joins forces with Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn to take back their lives and have a little fun in this hilarious comedy.
Article continues below
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/STX Financing, LLC
2017's follow-up to Bad Moms shows what happens when the three bad-mom friends have their own moms to deal with...at Christmas time.
Lionsgate
After getting dumped, Audrey (Kunis) figures out that her boyfriend was actually a spy. Now both she and her BFF Morgan (Kate McKinnon) are involved in an international conspiracy and must become badasses to come out of the situation alive.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?