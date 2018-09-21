Pete Davidson continues to be inspired by fiancé Ariana Grande when it comes to his tattoos.

The 24-year-old SNL star recently debuted new ink on the back of his neck, the words "mille tendresse," a French phrase made popular by the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's that means "a thousand tendernesses." Grande, 25, got the same tattoo in the same place in 2014.

In June, just after Davidson and Grande made their relationship Instagram official, he debuted two new tattoos, the singer's initials on his right thumb, and on his upper neck, an image of the black bunny mask she wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman. Earlier this week, Davidson debuted a new tattoo of a baby pig he and Grande recently obtained.