Television's biggest stars headed to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate the 2018 Emmys.

Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted the 70th annual award show and stars like Kit Harington, Claire Foy and the cast of Queer Eye presented the trophies.

It was an epic night for many stars. Some actors even took home their very first Emmy. Take, Darren Criss, for instance. The former Glee star won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Rachel Brosnahan also took home her first trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Of course, there were a few repeat winners, too. Peter Dinklage, for instance, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for a third time for his work on Game of Thrones. Jeff Daniels also won his second Emmy—this time taking home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on Godless.

