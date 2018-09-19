Khloe Kardashian Moving Back to Cleveland for Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian, boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter True Thompson are moving back to Cleveland.

In June, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star flew with the baby from the city, where she was born, to the Kardashian-Jenner hub of Los Angeles. The three have lived at Khloe's house this summer during the NBA offseason, as they continue to move past Tristan's cheating scandal, which erupted just before True was born.

"Khloe is planning to move back to Cleveland with Tristan in the next few weeks. They are doing better and have had a positive summer," a source told E! News on Wednesday. "Khloe just doesn't trust him 100 percent or know what's going to happen."

"She will be based in Cleveland with True for the season, but is going to be coming to L.A. for work commitments and to see her family when she can," the source added.