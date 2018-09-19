Burt Reynolds Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Burt Reynolds has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Florida.

The Boogie Nights star passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, at the age of 82 after he went into cardiac arrest. "My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to E! News at the time. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."

Us Weekly is now reporting that the late actor's family held a private funeral for Reynolds at Family Church in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

Read

Anthony Bourdain, Burt Reynolds Honored During 2018 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Burt Reynolds

NBC

According to the outlet, Reynolds' ex-girlfriend Sally Field was in attendance at the funeral. Field recently opened up about her relationship with Reynolds in her new memoir, In Pieces. The actress also shared during an interview on The View this week that she didn't speak to Reynolds for "the last 30 years of his life."

A program from the celebration of life shows that the eulogy was done by Todd Vittum, Reynolds' co-star from The Last Movie Star. The eulogy was followed by a performance of "Amazing Grace" from Avery Sommers.

Reynolds' Smokey and the Bandit II co-star Patrick Moody delivered the closing prayer. The program also states that the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Burt Reynolds Scholarship Fund.

On Monday, Reynolds was honored during the 2018 Emmys In Memoriam tribute along with Anthony Bourdain and Aretha Franklin.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Dr. Grant William Robicheaux, Cerissa Laura Riley

Reality Star Surgeon and Girlfriend Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Secrets to Raising Polite Kids

John Oliver, Kate Norley

Surprise! John Oliver Secretly Welcomed a Son 3 Months Ago

Claire Foy, 2019 Emmy Awards

This Queer Eye Star Helped Claire Foy Get Into an Emmys Party

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Blocks Racist Trolls in Defense of Daughter True

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse Accidentally Shot Someone While Filming Assassination Nation

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.