Burt Reynolds Dead at 82

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 12:03 PM

Burt Reynolds

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood is mourning the death of a beloved actor.

Burt Reynolds passed away Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82.

The actor reportedly went into cardiac arrest at a hospital earlier in the day. His family was by his side at the time of his passing.

Burt made a name for himself in Hollywood with his various roles on the big and small screen.

After appearing in TV shows such as Dan August and Gun Smoke, Burt went on to star in The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights where he earned an Oscar nomination.

"I always wanted to experience everything and go down swinging," he once wrote in his memoir. "Well, so far, so good. I know I'm old, but I feel young. And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did."

That fun started at a young age where he grew up in Florida. After playing football in high school and part of college, he suffered an injury that led him to the arts. 

After a few appearances on both Broadway and television, Burt was off to Hollywood where he manned the wheel as Ben Frazer on Riverboat.

In addition to his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nomination in 1998, Burt won Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his role in Evening Shade. 

Most recently, he was working on various upcoming projects including the movies Defining Moments and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Burt is survived by his son Quinton who he adopted with Loni Anderson when he was just three days old. 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Burt's family during this difficult time.

