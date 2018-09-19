Khloe Kardashian Blocks Racist Trolls in Defense of Daughter True

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 19, 2018 9:24 AM

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has had to deal with racist and other hateful online remarks about her daughter True Thompson since the day she first shared a photo of her and it appears the reality star has had enough.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old posted a new pic of her and the child and disabled the comments. She did not specify a reason. She later posted photos of herself and left the comments option turned on.

Last week, her sister Kim Kardashianshared a pic of True sitting with her cousins—her and Kanye West's youngest daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. The babies are a few months older than True and while their fathers are also black, they are lighter-skinned than she is. Many users couldn't help but comment about this.

Khloe and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed True, the reality star's first child, in April and began sharing images of her weeks later. In May, one user commented on one of Khloe's videos of True, "Her daughter is black which proves O.J. Simpson is Khloe's dad," citing a longtime conspiracy theory that Khloe has laughed off.

"I mean... her dad is black silly," the reality star replied. "That's why she is black babe."

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

In July, Khloe fired back at a Twitter user who said True was not cute.

"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child's appearance?" the reality star tweeted. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It's pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."

Khloe has also received supportive messages from fans over the hateful comments made about True.

"I'm really sorry that you have to deal with this bs!! But never forget that for 1 stupid person, you have 200 sending you love and positivity!!! We love you more than you will ever know and we'll always be here for you and True @khloekardashian," tweeted user @kuwtkhloek.

"You guys are incredible and I feel so blessed to have such great support!!!" Khloe replied on Tuesday. "Some other people are truly miserable in their lives but I truly try to stay in a place of love and peace. My baby True is that for me. I'm blocking out the white noise."

"@khloekardashian I want you to know that the comments you are getting about your baby aren't true. She is beautiful, just like her momma. Its disgusting to see this hate against a baby, please be strong because all of those lies are from heartless people. Always by your side ❤️," wrote user @DramaKing25.

"Love you babe," Khloe replied.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

