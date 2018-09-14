Mac Miller's Will Revealed: Who His Fortune Will Go To

In Mac Miller's last will and testament, the artist names his parents as beneficiaries.

Legal documents filed in 2013 and obtained by E! News, state that the rapper left all his belongings to his mother, Karen Meyer, father, Mark McCormick and brother, Miller McCormick. It also lists his lawyer, David Byrnes, as the trustee who will remain in charge of his estate. However, if the lawyer is unable to maintain his duties, the responsibility will be passed to his brother, Miller.

It is unclear how much Miller's estate is valued at since the field was marked, "unknown," when it was filed in 2013.

In the week after the Swimming artist died, the performer's body was transported to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Penn., although no funeral plans have been announced.

Those close to the star have since spoken out about his shocking death, including his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande. On Saturday, the pop star shared an intimate black and white photo of the rapper, who she dated for nearly two years.