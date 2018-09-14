Scheana Marie Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Loop Now Technologies
Scheana Marie knows people are very invested in her dating life these days.
Whether it's complete strangers or close friends, the Vanderpump Rules star finds herself getting asked about her relationship status especially after hanging out with single guys.
Thursday night was no different after the Bravo star stepped out with Adam Spott for a red carpet event. So what's really going on with this SUR employee?
"I'm still single. I'm hangin' and bangin'," she joked to E! News exclusively at the Firework App launch party at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles. "People have definitely been interested in it but I haven't been single since I was 25. I get it. I've been divorced, then a tough breakup."
Scheana added, "Now I've been single for a little over a year and I've definitely had my fun."
One co-star who officially came off the market is Lala Kent. Just last month, the bride-to-be announced on Instagram that she was engaged to Randall Emmett. As it turns out, Scheana couldn't be happier for the pair.
"They're such a great match. They complement each other so well. They are literally obsessed with each other," she shared with us. "They are so supportive of each other. They are literally #RelationshipGoals."
And while Lala was initially hesitant to discuss her boyfriend on the show and on social media, the SUR employee has evolved as the relationship grew even stronger.
"She's such a woman. She's not like this little girl taking her top off, being inappropriate. She's a step mom. She has grown so much," Scheana explained. "I was telling her recently, ‘I look up to you. I want to be like you.' I just think she's amazing and so f--king talented so I couldn't be happier for her."
Vanderpump Rules is expected to return for a brand-new season later in 2018.
