EXCLUSIVE!

Scheana Marie Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scheana Marie

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Loop Now Technologies

Scheana Marie knows people are very invested in her dating life these days.

Whether it's complete strangers or close friends, the Vanderpump Rules star finds herself getting asked about her relationship status especially after hanging out with single guys.

Thursday night was no different after the Bravo star stepped out with Adam Spott for a red carpet event. So what's really going on with this SUR employee?

"I'm still single. I'm hangin' and bangin'," she joked to E! News exclusively at the Firework App launch party at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles. "People have definitely been interested in it but I haven't been single since I was 25. I get it. I've been divorced, then a tough breakup."

Scheana added, "Now I've been single for a little over a year and I've definitely had my fun."

Read

Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval & More Vanderpump Rules Stars Sound Off On Why They Deserve Your PCAs Vote

Vanderpump Rules

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Loop Now Technologies

One co-star who officially came off the market is Lala Kent. Just last month, the bride-to-be announced on Instagram that she was engaged to Randall Emmett. As it turns out, Scheana couldn't be happier for the pair.

"They're such a great match. They complement each other so well. They are literally obsessed with each other," she shared with us. "They are so supportive of each other. They are literally #RelationshipGoals."

And while Lala was initially hesitant to discuss her boyfriend on the show and on social media, the SUR employee has evolved as the relationship grew even stronger.

"She's such a woman. She's not like this little girl taking her top off, being inappropriate. She's a step mom. She has grown so much," Scheana explained. "I was telling her recently, ‘I look up to you. I want to be like you.' I just think she's amazing and so f--king talented so I couldn't be happier for her."

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return for a brand-new season later in 2018.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scheana Marie Shay , Vanderpump Rules , Reality TV , TV , Bravo , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Elizabeth Tulloch, Arrowverse

Elizabeth Tulloch Is Lois Lane for The CW's Arrowverse Crossover

2018, Emmy Awards, Splits

Who Will Win Emmys and Who Really Should Take Home the Awards

The Crown, Claire Foy

2018 Emmys: Who Will and Who Should Win the Big Awards

Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Vanderpump Rules

Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval & More Vanderpump Rules Stars Sound Off On Why They Deserve Your PCAs Vote

Modern Family

Modern Family Is Going to Kill a "Significant Character" in Season 10, But Who Can It Really Be?

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

Why Is Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Competing on Dancing With the Stars?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.