Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Engaged to Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is getting married!
The Vanderpump Rules star got engaged to boyfriend and producer Randall Emmett on Saturday, a day before her 28th birthday.
"Last night was the best night of my entire life," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of her and Randall, 46, kissing after his proposal under a sky full of fireworks. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."
Lala's father, Kent Rulon Burningham, died at age 64 in April. Lala said on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show in June that her mom had told her that Randall had asked her dad's permission to marry her, just before he passed away.
Randall, 46, proposed to Lala during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also celebrated her birthday at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort, People reported. He set up a screen that showed one of her favorite shows, Friends, before it went black and showed a video montage of the two. He then got on his knee and popped the question with a 6-carat round brilliant diamond in a halo setting, from New York jeweler Richie Rich as a private fireworks display went off in the background.
The jeweler told E! News exclusively that the ring's center stone is worth $150,000.
"He knows that she wanted something clean and classy so we didn't want to go overboard with a lot of big sized stones," he said. "He wanted to keep it simple but still have the halo diamond ring. He flew in about three times into New York to see the ring and then he flew me out to L.A. to deliver the ring."
"I spoke to him before he popped the question, just asked when he's doing it and he told me obviously it was going to be her birthday," the jeweler continued. "He was very excited, Randall is a very good guy. He was very excited for it, he couldn't wait. We actually designed and built the ring about two months ago but we were in talks for about six months for this ring. He just wanted to make sure it was perfect. I spoke to them today, this morning, congratulating them, wishing her a happy birthday and making sure the ring fits. And made sure everything is on point for them."
—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom