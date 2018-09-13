Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book.

Whether it's on Instagram or Twitter, the Cravings: Hungry for More author loves to share her family memories, thoughts on pop culture and much more.

But during her journey to motherhood, the Lip Sync Battle host also shared her fertility struggles.

"I think people on social media are my friends and I think they deserved to know," she explained to Rita Braver for Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning. "I don't know, is that so weird?"

In her latest interview, Chrissy is also opening up about the birth of her second child with husband John Legend. The supermodel believes she was able to avoid postpartum depression after the birth of her son partly because she ate the placenta.