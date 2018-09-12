Scooter Braun has never stopped being a Belieber.

Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande among many others, spoke on Van Lathan's The Red Pill Podcast about his recurring nightmare that Bieber's life would be cut all too short. The manager told Lathan, "There was a time when I would go to sleep almost every night—when he had the money to fly away from me—and I was worried every night that I was going to lose him."

He elaborated: "I thought he was going to die. I thought he was going to sleep one night and that he would have so much crap in his system that he would not wake up the next morning."

The period of time Braun is discussing mostly refers to 2014 when Bieber had a string of negative incidents, including getting arrested for a DUI while drag racing a Lamborghini in Miami. The "Sorry" singer was just 19 at the time.

Just days before the DUI, Bieber's home was raided by police after they had reason to believe he was involved in an egg-throwing event that caused $20,000 in damage to his neighbor's house. Around the time of his DUI, a source told E! News that the singer's close network had been "encouraging him to go to rehab for a while. He won't listen to his team."