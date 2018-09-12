The Cardi Band Nicki Minaj feud wages on.

Following their fight at fashion week, Cardi B took aim at her nemesis in a thinly-veiled reference on Instagram on Wednesday. "NO LABEL ,NO RADIO PLAY,FRESH OUT OF LOVE AND HIP HOP,ONLY 200K IN MY BANK ACCOUNT ,MY FIRST TOUR !!!nobody can make you feel like you cheated yourself or you don't deserve to be where you at when you KNOW YOU WORKED YOURSELF TO THE TOP," she wrote alongside a video of a crowd singing "Bodak Yellow" in 2016.

And on Tuesday night, the "I Like it" rapper shared a video of the audience at the On The Run II tour singing along to her chart-topping song, which made people wonder if Beyoncé and Jay-Z were showing support for the artist.

However, on Wednesday morning, Beyoncé seemingly confirmed she was sticking by her girl Nicki by posting a photo of the artist's mug shot in the background of her concert to her website. Or, at least, that's what the Beyhive believes.