Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet Reunite at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 10:37 AM

Matthew McConaughey, Timothee Chalamet, Tiff, Toronto Film Festival

George Pimentel/Getty Images for HFPA

Toronto continues to be the place to be!

While excitement may be brewing for the 2018 Emmys, many talented actors and actresses are busy celebrating various projects at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

In just a matter of days, Lady Gaga has earned plenty of buzz for her performance in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. And yes, her fashionable moments on and off the red carpet don't hurt either.

Sienna Miller found herself enjoying the festival with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge in between supporting her latest film with Aaron Paul titled American Woman.

Interstellar co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet couldn't help but catch up and reunite at InStyle and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual gathering. 

And with every festival comes glamorous outfits and star-studded parties. We have you covered with all the biggest events thanks to our star sightings gallery below.

Photos

2018 Toronto International Film Festival: Star Sightings

This Toronto party is just getting started. The festival doesn't officially end until September 16 meaning you have to keep checking back for the latest sightings and movie news.

You never know who will show up in the coming days!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

