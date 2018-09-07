"I have a tendency to kinda brood about stuff and cook in it."

So Mac Miller told Vulture last month, indicating that he was his own toughest critic, the judgment inside his head more likely to propel him forward than any input from the outside.

He had nothing but trouble in the first half of 2018, his breakup with Ariana Grandein May followed days later by an arrest for DUI and hit and run, after he ran his Mercedes G Wagon into a power pole and drove off. A witness reported the accident and police showed up at his house.

"He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen," a law enforcement source told TMZ.

But a couple weeks later, Miller dropped three new songs—"Small Worlds," "Buttons" and "Programs"—and since then he seemed on the up and up. He wished Grande well on her engagement to Pete Davidson. He was on the go promoting his new album, Swimming, which came out Aug. 3. He did a "Tiny Desk" concert for NPR and performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Aug. 13. He was going on tour in October. Later in the month he was playing tennis and enjoying the L.A. sunshine.

"I'm back, man, I got another record," a smiling Miller told Zane Lowe in July, at which the Beats 1 host remarked, "Yeah, and you look good, man, there's light in your eyes."