by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 2:15 PM
Hollywood is mourning the death of Mac Miller.
Earlier today, TMZ reported that the rapper was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home after an apparent overdose. A spokesperson for Los Angeles Police told E! News that officers "responded to a death investigation" near the artist's home, but couldn't confirm the name of the deceased.
While the performer struggled with substance abuse, many in the music community were shocked to hear of his passing.
In fact, the man behind tracks like "Self Care" and "Dang!" completed an interview with a publication just one day before his death.
Ultimately, more than a few familiar faces in Hollywood are taking to social media and posting tributes and memories. Take a look at some of the heartfelt posts below.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t wanna do this shit no more,rest in peace to my hero
A post shared by 💔LIL XAN💔HEARTBREAKSOLDIER💔 (@xanxiety) on
Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018
Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018
Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018
#RIPMacMiller you were a super nice, funny and warm dude and I really enjoyed the time we got to hang together in the studio… Pittsburgh for life man, you will be missed. @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/dvcVytfKpF— Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) September 7, 2018
I can’t keep losing friends like this...I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks...I’m so sorry... rip MAC...you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you...this sucks this really really sucks.— CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) September 7, 2018
Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018
Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man.— Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018
Rest in your peace Mac Miller.— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018
Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.
Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all.
God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac.— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018
I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018
Never had the chance to meet Mac Miller but was a huge fan of his music. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. And for those struggling with addiction or know someone who is, please seek help you are not alone these things don’t just get better— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 7, 2018
RIP Mac Miller— COBRA|Soul Food 🐍 (@LupeFiasco) September 7, 2018
🙏🏾
Condolences to your family and friends. May God have mercy on your soul.
I never met Mac Miller but was a fan of his spirit. Seeing this tweet and then listening to this song today is heart breaking. Its so sad. x https://t.co/JwopG6JnWv— James Corden (@JKCorden) September 7, 2018
so devastated. RIP @MacMiller— Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) September 7, 2018
just heartbroken. what a talent and incredible human being.
View this post on Instagram
Damn King 🤦🏽♂️ My Fav White Boy 😞
A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 FTD HMC (@daveeast) on
View this post on Instagram
fly high #macmiller .. this is heart breaking. I didn’t think greeting you for the first time in the studio 2 weeks ago would be my last. Always been a huge fan x your records will go on forever ... 💕 take care of yourselves out there folks.
A post shared by ♛DinahJane (@dinahjane97) on
Mac. 💔💔💔 this just fucked us all up. u were too rare...damn. from eating frozen chicken wings in my basement to ur voice speaking to a generation. u did it homie. wish this wasn’t even a conversation. @Innerviewq i love u and am here for u. 😞— 😈 (@machinegunkelly) September 7, 2018
Mac I Love You! You were a huge inspiration on my come up. Thank you for the countless hours of fun listening to your music with my homies! This has me so fucked up! You will be missed and always remembered #KIDS— Young Sinatra (@Logic301) September 7, 2018
THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢— thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018
View this post on Instagram
I’m so sad that you couldn’t stay, Mac. I’m so terribly sad.
A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) on
So sad to hear the news about @MacMiller. Such a talented artist. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones 🙏 RIP— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 7, 2018
View this post on Instagram
This just really saddened me. I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were. As well as being a great talent, he was a great human. Love and prayers to his family and friends. I don’t know what else to say. It’s so heartbreaking.
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on
Stunned about Mac Miller. Too young . RIP— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) September 7, 2018
Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing...this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon. 🙏🏼😓— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 7, 2018
Damn RIP Mac Miller :(— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 7, 2018
Man.. Mac Miller was too young. Take care of yourselves. 🙏🏽— AdELA (@adelamusic) September 7, 2018
NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short...I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller ...I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018
WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018
OMG. I was just with you 2 days ago. Wtf??????? We was supposed to shoot your video today!!?! RIP Mac Miller!!!! 😩— BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) September 7, 2018
Mac's death comes just weeks before he was expected to kick off a major United States tour. The start date was October 27 in San Francisco.
His most recent album titled Swimming was released this past summer and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mac's family during this difficult time.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?