Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are enjoying their first family vacation with baby True.
The parents embarked on their trip on Sept. 1 and have since kept busy sharing photos of their adventures on what appears to be a tropical island. In photos shared to Khloe's Instagram Story, the two seem to be taking in the sights and wildlife, while also enjoying the quality time they get together.
And even the four-month-old got in on the action! Tristan and True cozied up for a video, where True modeled a pink sun hat while her dad cooed over her.
Tristan and Khloe's getaway with their newborn daughter comes weeks after the parents jetted off to Mexico for some fun in the sun with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons. During their stay at Joe Francis' beach house in Puta Mita, the couple went for dips in the ocean and hung out with their friends.
At the time, a source told E! News, "Khloe and Tristan also seem to be doing very well... There doesn't seem to be tension or any kind of hard feelings. Khloe seems very into him and he reciprocates."
Khloe's feelings for the basketball player were more than evident to one eyewitness who said they were "very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time."
Instagram
And the PDA continued when the reality star and athlete headed out for a dinner date at celebrity hot spot, Craig's, on Aug. 18. According to an eyewitness, the lovers looked happy and frequently shared a laugh throughout their meal.
While things are going well for them, they don't have plans to get married any time soon, contrary to reports. Khloe set the record straight when she responded to the rumors on Instagram: "If you must write such crap please stop tagging me at least!"
"Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste," she added.
Then, one user commented, "This is so sad like who would want a love story like this , it's pathetic to see a strong women [sic] become weak over a man."
Khloe fired back, "It's truly sad that you believe blogs and then actually take the time to comment on someone else's life."
Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Official App
Instead of planning a wedding, the parents are devoting their time to doting on True.
Most recently, Koko revealed she had started swimming classes for their little one. "Oh my gosh, True loves her swimming lessons!!! She's only about 5 months old and she loves to kick in the water, which is so cute. At this age, they really don't have a fear of anything," the reality star gushed on her KhloeWithAK official app.
She added, "We recently did a Mommy, Daddy and Me class and it was really fun and special. We learned some tips about what to do with Baby True when we swim with her. She's also getting used to dunking under the water, which she enjoys. After each dunk, she sticks her tongue out and just smiles from ear to ear! She lovesss the water!"