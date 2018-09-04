Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home is up for sale after the singer overdosed there in July.

A source confirmed to E! News that the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is "selling her old place and focusing on getting healthy and moving forward."

According to a listing on Zillow, the 4 bed, 6 bath home is going for $9,495,000. The home has "unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land."

Lovato was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center around noon on July 24 and was reportedly administered naloxone, the emergency treatment in the case of an opioid overdose, by first responders at her home. She remained in the hospital for over two weeks, suffering for many days from nausea and a high fever. The singer's mom, Dianna De La Garza, her sisters Madison De La Garza and Dallas Lovato and ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama all spent countless hours at Cedars Sinai by the singer's bedside.

A source told E! News at the time of her overdose, "This is obviously a huge wake up call. Demi doesn't want to die and she's very grateful to be alive."