Aretha Franklin was dressed in an outfit fit for a queen. Actually, make that two outfits.

The Queen of Soul died Aug. 16 at the age of 76 and is currently being honored at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for a two-day public viewing. She'll be buried on Friday, Aug. 31.

Yesterday on the first day of viewing, Franklin was dressed in a completely red outfit, including scarlet stilettos and nails. Today, the "Respect" singer wore a light blue dress and matching shoes, according to Associated Press. One visitor called Franklin a "diva to the end."

Franklin's niece, Sabrina Owens, told AP that the Queen of Soul was presented in "something she would have selected for herself" if she were to perform on stage.

Fans from all over the country arrived in Detroit in order to pay their respects to the iconic and legendary singer. When she died, fellow musicians and artists paid homage to Franklin, referring to her as "the Queen" and "Greatest singer of all time."