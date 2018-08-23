Hollywood is ready to celebrate the life of Aretha Franklin.

One week after the "Queen of Soul" passed away at 76, an all-star group will perform August 31 at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday are expected to sing.

In addition, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Pastor Shirley Caesar and Aretha's son Edward Franklin will be involved with the celebration of life.

The service will also reflect Aretha's strong gospel roots. Marvin Sapp, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and the Aretha Franklin Choir are featured in the program.

Aretha passed away on August 16 at her home in Detroit while surrounded by family. Her rep confirmed to E! News that her cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.