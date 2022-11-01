Inside Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Unexpected Love Story

After coming clean about their fighting styles, McCarthy continued, "then the therapist gave us tools to say, 'OK, when this happens, this is what you do.' And I'm telling you, it was one of the greatest ideas ever to go to therapy before there's a problem, to figure out how to have those conversations with each other."

Meanwhile, they could teach classes on romance. For their eighth wedding anniversary Aug. 31, Wahlberg threw his wife a surprise vow renewal—which, apparently, is just what he does every year—at Madison Square Garden.

"Some people ask 'why do you renew your vows every year?' Those tend to be the same people that also ask 'how do you keep your marriage so new?'" Wahlberg wrote, marking the occasion on Instagram. "#happyanniversary @jennymccarthy aka Mrs Wahlberg. I'm so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for 'taking care of my heart' — as promised. I love you. On to forever."

Thanking everyone who helped the event come together, he added, "I knew it would be tough to surprise her again (for the 8th time), but it's always worth the effort to see her reaction. You guys rock."

McCarthy wrote, "Every year you surprise me with our vows and every year I fall deeper into the rabbit hole of love with you. Thank you for making our love a priority and making everyday feel like the most ultimate adventure with my best friend, lover and soulmate. You are the #GOAT of all husbands. I love you Donnie and Happy Anniversary, my love."

Not a bad idea for a couple's costume, this year or any year.

(An earlier version of this story was published Aug. 31, 2018, at 3 a.m. PT)