Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy Romantic Getaway in Turks and Caicos

So this is what Taylor Swift was doing over the Fourth of July holiday.

Instead of hosting a star-studded party in the United States, the "Delicate" singer was enjoying a break from her reputation stadium tour with boyfriend Joe Alwynin Turks & Caicos.

In photo surfacing online, the pair was able to soak up some sun and enjoy some time in the ocean blue water.

Taylor wore a red and white striped swimsuit while Joe opted for blue swim trunks with white horizontal stripes. Pretty patriotic, right?

As for whether or not they were enjoying their time in paradise, we'd say their smiles say it all.

The couple stayed in an oceanfront villa and visited the hotel's beach, gym and pool. "They were very quiet and low-key their entire stay. It was just the two of them; they were always together," an eyewitness tells E! News. They celebrated the Fourth of July at the beach, where T.Swift wore a red, white and blue swimsuit. Compared to previous holidays, they appeared "mellow and relaxed," the witness adds, "talking quietly to one another and going for a swim."

The lovebirds were in paradise, figuratively and literally. "They had beach chairs set up for them daily and usually ventured down in the afternoon," the eyewitness says. "They swam together in the ocean and cuddled up in the water. Taylor floated on her back and Joe held her; she swam up behind and kissed his shoulder. They were sweet together and clearly in love. They went snorkeling daily and loved looking for fish in the sea; they put on fins and snorkel masks and made funny faces. They looked underwater and showed each other what they had found."