Carson Kressley Takes a Jab at Queer Eye Reboot

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 9:55 AM

Carson Kressley

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Carson Kressley couldn't resist taking a jab at Queer Eye's new Fab Five on Monday. 

The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum weighed in on the reboot's Emmy nomination during an interview with Variety at the Television Academy's 70th celebration in Los Angeles. 

"I'm thrilled that they're nominated," the original fashion guru said, "but it was a little more groundbreaking back when we won an Emmy in 2004."

Kressley appeared on the original program with Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez from about 2003 to 2007. The Bravo series received several Emmy nominations and took home the trophy for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004.

Netflix rebooted the series in early 2018 and debuted a new cast, including Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby BerkJonathan Van Ness and Tan France. The show is up for four Emmys this year.

Even style savant France has admitted the program has evolved since its original debut.

"The original show was fighting for tolerance," he said in the season one trailer. "Our fight is for acceptance."

Behind the Scenes of Queer Eye Season 3: The Laughs, the Hugs, the Outfits

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Netflix

Despite the dig, Kressley, told Variety he just feels "lucky" to work in TV today. 

"It's really having a renaissance right now," he said, "and [is] so inclusive and diverse."

Queer Eye season three is set to return to Netflix in 2019.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

