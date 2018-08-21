Pete Davidson Gives Ariana Grande a Kiss at Her Post-VMAs Sweetener Session

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 2:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson packed on the PDA in front of fans at her Sweetener session late Monday night.

Hours after making their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the couple headed to a Sweetener session after-party where Grande performed songs from her new album. Attendees at the performance posted footage to social media for the world to see. Before Grande took the stage, Davidson introduced his fiancée, calling her the "best person I know."

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 25-year-old singer then kissed as she walked to the microphone.

Read

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Grande also posted videos from the performance on Instagram, telling her fans, "this was the best night ever. by far the best after party i ever been to. thank you for everything. i love u forever. #sweetenersessions."

During the VMAs on Monday, Grande took home the Best Pop award and thanked Davidson "for existing." Her comedian beau was spotted wearing a beaded bracelet at the ceremony with the initials "AGD," which will be Grande's initials once she and Davidson tie the knot.

Grande also took the stage at Radio City to perform her hit song "God Is a Woman," where she was joined on the stage by her family members.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , 2018 MTV VMAs , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Attention Ben Affleck: Here's What Playboy Model Shauna Sexton Looks for in a Guy

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank Secretly Marries Philip Schneider

G-Eazy, Halsey

Halsey and G-Eazy Are "Working on Their Relationship" Amid Flirty VMAs Reunion

Lil Xan Reveals Noah Cyrus' Nickname at 2018 VMAs

Amber Rose, 21 Savage, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

OMG, There Were a Ton of Exes Who Showed Up to the MTV VMAs

Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Amandla Stenberg and Girlfriend King Princess Step Out at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.