The rom-com revolution is officially here—and it's about time.

Crazy Rich Asians premiered this weekend, and while it was a landmark film even before its opening (it's the first movie to star an all Asian-American cast in 25 years), its box office performance is the latest piece of evidence that the romantic comedy genre is back and better than ever.

The big-screen adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel is the first romantic comedy to make over $20 million in its debut weekend in three years, winning the box office with $34 million. Think Like a Man Too in the summer of 2014. And the highest-grossing rom-com of 2017? The Big Sick, which grossed $56 million worldwide. So yeah, Crazy Rich Asians' crazy high gross is a crazy big deal.

In case there was any doubt that the genre has come roaring back to life, look no further than Netflix, which has proudly dubbed this season the "Summer of Love," releasing no less than six rom-coms. (And actually offered "a gigantic payday" in an attempt to land Crazy Rich Asians.)