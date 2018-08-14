Aretha Franklin Is in Hospice Care and Surrounded by Family

Aretha Franklin is currently in hospice care at her home, according to CNN.

This news comes one day after reports surfaced stating that the 76-year-old music legend is "gravely ill." On Monday, Evrod Cassimy, an anchor for Local 4 news channel in Detroit, broke the news about Franklin's heath and tweeted that the singer is currently "resting and surrounded by family and friends."

"BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill," the tweet reads. "I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I'll have more details as I'm allowed to release."