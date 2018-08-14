PictureGroup/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 5:44 AM
Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent their love and well-wishes to Aretha Franklin on Monday by dedicating their Detroit OTR II show to the Queen of Soul.
Queen B made the sweet tribute after performing the opening number at Ford Field.
"This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin," she said, per the concert venue. According to the Detroit Free Press she then added, "We love you" and thanked the legendary singer for the "beautiful music."
The news outlet also reported the couple's opener, DJ Khaled, played Franklin's hit "Respect," generating roars of applause from the audience.
The concert location was a special one as the "Natural Woman" singer grew up in Detroit and lives in Michigan.
On Monday, reports started spreading that Franklin was "gravely ill." Evrod Cassimy, an anchor for Local 4 in Detroit, broke the news and claimed the 18-time Grammy winner was "resting and surrounded by family and friends." Cassimy then asked people for their prayers on behalf of Franklin and the family.
On Tuesday, Franklin's nephew, Tim Franklin, told People the music icon was at home with her family. He also told the magazine "she's alert, laughing, teasing [and] able to recognize people." While he told the celebrity news outlet Franklin "is sick," the family is "trying to keep her spirits up."
"We believe she'll pull through it, she believes she'll pull through it, and that's the important thing," he told People.
In March, Franklin canceled a few shows after being ordered by doctors to rest. The Grammy winner had announced she would be retiring from concert performances the year before.
