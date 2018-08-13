Aretha Franklin Is ''Gravely Ill'' With Cancer: Reports

Aretha Franklin is "gravely ill" with cancer, according to multiple outlets.

On Monday morning, the Local 4 news channel in Detroit reported that the "Queen of Soul" is suffering from cancer. Evrod Cassimy, the anchor for the outlet who originally broke the news of her illness, said the singer is currently "resting and surrounded by family and friends." The reporter asked for prayers on the behalf of the Grammy award winner and her relatives.

The Memphis native has struggled with health issues since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2010, but has continued to perform for crowds over the years. She announced her retirement from the business last February, telling Detroit TV station Local 4, "This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."