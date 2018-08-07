EXCLUSIVE!

Reese Witherspoon Says Throwing Ice Cream at Meryl Streep Makes ''Top Five Moments'' of Her Career

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

So what exactly was going through Reese Witherspoon's mind when she threw an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep?

"Don't miss," the Big Little Lies star laughed.

Witherspoon smiled while recalling the moment—or should we say moments—she hurled the dessert at the iconic actress, who is playing Perry's mother Mary Louise Wright in season 2 of the HBO series.

Albeit, it took her a few tries since she "might have missed [Meryl] a couple of times", but said "it was good and it was really fun."

"I have to say it was like top five moments of my career," the producer shared.

Photos

Reese Witherspoon's Best Roles

Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

TheImageDirect.com

Besides her and Meryl duking it out in the newest season, she says, "The stories are so good this year. I think people will really love to catch up with these women."

More importantly, Reese thinks "people will really love to catch up with these women" considering the major cliffhanger season one ended on.

"It's just been really fun for us to explore what it means to be, you know, post the drama of the last episode," she said.

Other than working with the leading ladies of the hit show, Reese has also been working on her own unscripted TV series, Shine on With Reese. "My relationships with other women have really carried me through this life and I am so happy to share that with other people," she shared.

One of those powerful ladies who has inspired her over the years is none other than Oprah Winfrey. Witherspoon says the former talk show host is an "incredible business mind and an incredibly supportive woman of other women."

"I feel like I am standing in a path that she cut," she gushed.

Shine On with Reese is now available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-Verse via the Hello Sunshine VOD channel.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , Meryl Streep , Big Little Lies , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Battle With Post-Partum

"Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin & Garrett Y. Show Off Ring

Shopping: Cool Moms Purse Essentials

14 Things Cool Moms Always Have in Their Purse

Angelina Jolie Says Brad Hasn't Paid "Meaningful" Child Support

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Aren't Impressed With Younes Bendjima After Kourtney Kardashian Breakup

Frances Fisher, Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith

Francesca Eastwood Reveals Her Son's Name at Family-Filled Baby Shower

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.