Kylie Jenner Is Almost 21 and Already Giving Daughter Stormi Webster A Super Lavish Life!

by Alyssa Ray | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 6:00 AM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

It's good to be Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl.

For starters, Stormi Webster's mom is a makeup mogul thanks to her ever growing Kylie Cosmetics business. In fact, Forbes proudly placed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on their cover as she's on track to becoming the youngest-ever "self-made billionaire."

And we can't forget to mention the young Webster's incredibly talented father! In case you were unaware, Scott already has multiple hit tracks and Grammy nominations under his belt.

With A-list parents like Kylie and Travis, it isn't hard to imagine the type of lavish life little Stormi is destined for.

For a closer look at our personal predictions of what's to come, be sure to check out the pics below!

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Have a Best Friend For Life

Since Kylie is a younger mom, we expect that the reality TV veteran and her daughter will be more like best friends.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Snapchat

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

She'll Have the Best Media Training

As Stormi Webster's mom and dad are superstars, it's likely that she'll learn how to navigate the media at a young age!

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Her Style Will Always Be On Point

The baby will be dressed in the finest designer duds, just like her mommy.

Travis Scott

Instagram

She'll Be Front Row At Travis Scott's Concerts

The little one will be front row at all of her daddy, Travis Scott's, concerts. Just be sure to keep her out of the mosh pit!

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Be Rocking All The Kylie Lipkits

The little lady will be rocking every shade of lipstick in the Kylie Costmetics Lip Kit collection.

Travis Scott

Instagram

She'll Have First Pick Of Her Dad's Jordan Shoe Collab

Kylie and Travis' daughter will own every edition of Travis Scott's Jordan shoe collab, including these Jordan Trunner x Cactus Jack sneakers.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Have The Flashiest Whips

She will be driving nothing short of a Maserati, just like her famous parents. And we all know Kylie loves a good car!

Travis Scott

Instagram

She'll Be Hanging With Famous Celebs

Kylie's firstborn will be hanging out at Coachella with famous celebs like her dad's friend and touring partner, The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Instagram

She'll Be Laying Down Tracks Wit Her Dad

You'll be sure to find her alongside her dad in the studio, and she may even lay down a track or two!

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Be Rocking Every Hair Color Under The Sun

From lime green to baby pink, she will dye her tresses every color under the rainbow.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Be Hitting The Met Gala Red Carpet

Just like her mom, she'll be hitting the Met Gala red carpet alongside uber famous designers like Donatella Versace.

Travis Scott

Instagram

She'll Be Traveling The World On Private Jets

Whether she's headed on tour with her dad or jetting off to a Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop with her mom, the newest member of the Kardashian family will be traveling in style in her very own private jet.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Be Headed On Tropical Vacations

She will be headed to the tropics for a little rest and relaxation with the fam.

Travis Scott

Instagram

She'll Be A VIP At Houston Sporting Events

Just like Houston-native Travis Scott, his daughter will be getting VIP access to every Houston sporting event. She may even get to hold a few championship trophies, just like her daddy! 

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Be Molded Into Her Very Own Wax Figure

It wont' be long before Kylie's daughter achieves Madame Tussaud fame with her very own wax figure alongside her mama.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

She'll Always Have A Fresh Set Of Nails

Whether they're matte, chrome or bright blue, Kylie's daughter will always have a fresh set of nails.

Kylie Jenner, Christmas Tree, 2017

Instagram

She'll Celebrate The Holidays In Style

Kylie's firstborn will have nothing short of a 20-foot Christmas tree in her mommy's mansion.

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday by watching an all-day marathon of Life of Kylie and Keeping Up With the Kardashians Friday, Aug. 10 starting at 7 a.m., only on E!

