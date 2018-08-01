EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Gives Birth to Baby No 2: Meet Her Daughter Aspen

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Erica Rose

Erica Rose

Erica Rose has given birth to baby no. 2!

E! News can exclusively confirm The Bachelor alumna welcomed a baby girl at 11:30 a.m. today in Texas. The reality star and her husband Charles Sanders have named their daughter Aspen Rose Sanders.

"Mom and Aspen are healthy and doing great and big sis Holland loved meeting her baby sister," Erica told E! News.

It looks the moniker has special meaning to the couple.

"We named her Aspen because that's where we fell in love and also after my Grandfather Albert, who was a real estate developer in Aspen," the mother of two said.

In addition, Erica wore a special push present—a David Yurman peridot and diamond necklace. The bling represents Erica's and Aspen's birthstones. 

She also shared a picture of the happy family with E! News.

This is the couple's first child together. Erica also has a 1-year-old daughter, Holland, from a previous relationship.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Erica Rose

Erica Rose

Erica announced her pregnancy news in March. 

"We are so excited to be expanding our family!" she shared with E! News at the time. "I know that Holland will love being a big sister and having a new best friend for life. I love being a mom and making babies lol! Charles has shown that he will be a great dad by the way he treats Holland."

Just a few months later, Erica revealed the child's sex. The reality star, who competed for Prince Lorenzo Borghese's heart on season nine of The Bachelor, admitted she initially thought she was having a boy because she "felt different this pregnancy."

"Then I realized she and Holland will be best friends like a lot of sisters are who are close in age, so I'm really excited for them," she added. "It will be cool to see how similar or different that they are."

At the time, Erica also told E! News her family "just feels more complete with her upcoming arrival."

The happy news comes less than a year after Erica and her husband said "I do." The two tied the knot in December.

Congratulations to the happy family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Top Stories , Apple News , TV , Exclusives
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Is About to Turn 21: Look Back at Her 20th Birthday Celebration

Bachelor in Paradise, Tia, Colton

Dissecting the Complicated Colton Underwood and Tia Booth Situation Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise

Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant in New CK Campaign

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown to Return for Final Season This Fall

Grey's Anatomy Hotties, Jesse Williams, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane

There's a New Doctor Heading to Grey's Anatomy, But Which Doc Is the Hottest of Them All?

Carys Zeta Douglas Shares the Spotlight With Her Mother

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.